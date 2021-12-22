In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 22 December 2021 10:38 am / 2 comments

Peugeot has introduced mild revisions to the 208 and 2008 range for 2022, including some hardware tweaks to unlock more range from the pure electric versions.

Both the e-208 and e-2008 receive a new gearbox ratio, Class A+ low rolling resistance tyres, and a new heat pump with an interior humidity sensor. This sensor helps control air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately, mitigating temperature fluctuations and minimise energy usage.

All these contribute to an additional 25 km of range (best case scenario), which means the hatch can theoretically rack up to 362 km of range (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The SUV, on the other hand, will provide about 345 km of range.

No changes were made to the battery pack, so they both continue to feature a 50 kWh and a 100 kW electric motor. The battery supports up to 100 kW of DC fast charging (CCS connector; Type 2 for AC charging), so a 30-minute charge is sufficient to yield an 80% state-of-charge.

There are minor visual changes to the rest of the range too. More expensive trims get Diamond Black side mirror caps for “a more distinctive sportier look,” while range-topping 208 GT models get 17-inch wheels with screw-in aero shrouds. The 2008 GT Premium sits on 18-inch hoops, whereas the e-2008 gets exclusive diamond-cut alloys with Black Mist finish.

Among the safety features available include adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, lane positioning assist, autonomous emergency braking (with day and night pedestrian and cyclist detection), active lane/verge keeping assist, full park assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam. Electronic parking brake is on, too.