2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R gets new colours for Indonesia

2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R ABS SE Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Blue

While Malaysia Kawasaki fans await its local release, neighbouring Indonesia gets the updated 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R ABS SE. New for the ZX-25R ABS SE is the Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Blue and Candy Persimmon Red colour schemes.

Meanwhile, the base model ZX-25R in Indonesia is still available in Basic Black while the up-spec’ed ZX-25RR variant comes in one colour option – Lime Green. No other changes mechanically, remaining the same as the October release model.

However, the instrument panel is now a full-colour TFT-LCD unit with a new Circuit Mode. Connectivity to the rider’s smartphone is standard equipment, using the Kawasaki Rideology app.

The ZX-25R comes with an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled and displacing 249.8 cc, and mated to a six-speed gearbox. Power is claimed to be 51 PS at 15,500 rpm with a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 14,500 rpm.

For the SE version of the ZX-25R, two-channel ABS comes as standard, as does an up-and-down quickshifter and both front and rear suspension is adjustable. Braking is done with 310 mm diameter floating discs with four-piston monobloc callipers inform and a 220 mm disc with two-piston calliper in the rear.

2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R ABS SE Candy Persimmon Red

Despite being a 250 cc class sportsbike, the ZX-25R also comes with electronic riding aids, including two ride modes – Full and Low – Kawasaki traction control and electronic throttle valves. Overall weight of the Zx-25r is listed as 182 kg while 15-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

For Malaysia, the ZX-25R was supposed to make its debut by mid this year but news of this has yet to break. In October last year, Modenas chief executive officer Roslan Roskan announced the latest version of the ZX-25R with TFT-LCD would be sold in Malaysia under local assembly.

