Mercedes-Benz Malaysia reaches agreement with retail partners to introduce agency model for direct sales

In Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 18 July 2023 10:21 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has come to an agreement with its retail partners for the implementation of the agency model for its vehicle sales operations in Malaysia, aimed at offering the best possible customer experience, says the company.

The development is in light of changed customer needs in the digital era, while its retail partners will continue to represent the brand as experts and brand ambassadors throughout the brand’s retail network.

The introduction of the agency model aims to bring customers a seamless purchasing process with one best price on offer for the model considered, and offer customers even more freedom to choose from a national inventory regardless of location or channel, says the company.

Customers may switch between different contact points or combine them, whether the customer chooses to exchange ideas with product experts in an authorised dealership, obtain information or conclude the purchase contract online, it continued.

“Through a close partnership with our esteemed retail partners, we will jointly embark on taking the next step towards revolutionising our sales model. As the first in the region to implement the agency model for the brand, we are confident that this transformative leap will further enhance our brand’s presence and deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Mercedes-Benz Malaysia CEO and president Sagree Sardien.

“This progress is driven by changes in customer behaviour in the digital age, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to interact with us. It doesn’t matter if it’s digital or physical, as the agency model supports us in seamlessly connecting all contact points,” said Mercedes-Benz Malaysia VP of sales and marketing Bettina Planger.

An announcement by Hap Seng Consolidated to Bursa Malaysia in May revealed that Mercedes-Benz Malaysia began working on the agency model that has been implemented in parts of Europe. The agency model for Mercedes-Benz sees that the sales contract with the customer will be with Mercedes-Benz rather than with a dealership, who will serve as an agent who will be paid a fee for their sales service.

