RON97 petrol price July 2023 week four update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 19 July 2023 6:04 pm / 1 comment

With Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 20 to 26, 2023.

No change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means that the premium grade of petrol continues at the RM3.37 per litre it was at last week.

Elsewhere, RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, diesel also remains unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 blend at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 29th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 236th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.

