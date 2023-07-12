RON97 petrol price July 2023 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 12 July 2023 5:24 pm / 1 comment

It is Wednesday, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has released the latest retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 13 to 19, 2023.

There is once again no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, which means that the premium grade of petrol continues at RM3.37 per litre, which is the same as it was last week.

The same also applies to RON 95 petrol which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Also unchanged are the prices of diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre. The Euro 5 B7 blend similarly stays put, at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 19, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 28th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 235th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.

