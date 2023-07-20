Geely to invest RM45.6 billion to turn Tanjung Malim into the region’s largest auto city – PM Anwar Ibrahim

In Cars, Geely, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2023 9:34 am / 8 comments

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed Geely will invest USD10 billion (RM45.6 billion) to turn Tanjung Malim in Perak into the region’s largest auto city. The Chinese carmaker is partnered with Proton, which currently produces the X50, X70 and X90 (based on Geely SUVs) at its plant in the area.

“I am mentioning this for the first time. Geely, which is jointly producing cars with Proton, has written a 10-page letter to me to inform that it wants to continue to make Tanjung Malim the largest automobile city in the region. It will kick off with USD10 billion or RM40 billion in investment,” he said in his speech at the Selangor state-level Sentuhan Agro Madani programme, Bernama reports.

“All this is not for getting commission or gift, but to ensure the growth of our economy and thousands of our young people will secure jobs,” he added.

At the recent Global Investors & Vendors Convention 2023 organised by Proton, the national carmaker said it plans to relocate its manufacturing and research and design facilities to the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) by 2026. Both Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding) and DRB-Hicom are involved in AHTV, which serves to become Malaysia’s future hub for Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV) outlined in the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020).

Anwar also said Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco will focus on its investment and operational expansion in Malaysia. “Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has informed me that Aramco is comfortable with the government’s policies and leadership and has decided to make Malaysia the hub for Saudi Arabia’s O&G expansion in Southeast Asia,” he explained.

“Coincidentally, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who performed the haj (recently) and sat next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Al Saud, related that the central focus of Saudi Arabia’s Asian investments is in Malaysia,” he continued.

Malaysia’s prime minister noted the country recorded commendable economic performance in the first quarter of 2023 with a 5.6% growth, which compared favourably against China, Singapore and Indonesia. He added that Malaysia has attracted some RM71 billion worth of approved investments in the first three months of this year. “This figure excludes the investments from (Tesla CEO) Elon Musk, Aramco and Geely,” he pointed out.

