Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk via video call – EV brand launching July 20

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2023 1:33 pm / 5 comments





Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has met with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk via video call, with the meeting also attended by minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; minister of communications and digital Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil as well as Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX senior director.

In an official release, Anwar said he welcomed Tesla’s interest and investment decisions in Malaysia as well as an opportunity for Musk to visit the country. He also congratulated the electric vehicle (EV) maker on the opening of a local office together with Tesla Experience and service centres in Selangor this year.

Ahead of the brand’s launch next week on July 20, the Tesla configurator for Malaysia has gone online, with the Model Y being offered with prices starting from RM199,000, which so happens to be the best selling car model in the world in Q1 2023. The first batch of Superchargers were also revealed on the official website, with 10 locations listed so far.

“Malaysia will continue to strengthen its commitment to net zero carbon emissions as early as 2050. Malaysia has a comprehensive plan and ecosystem as well as competitive resources to support the clean energy industry, including electric mobility,” Anwar said in the release.

The meeting also touched upon the potential offering of Starlink services to provide fast internet access to more areas of the country, particularly in rural areas. Starlink requires minimal infrastructure and land to provide satellite internet access, making rapid rollout possible.

