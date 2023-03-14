In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 14 March 2023 5:56 pm / 3 comments

Proton has launched a new stamping line at its Tanjung Malim plant, which it says will improve localisation as well as reduce its exposure to import disruptions. Parts availability has been an issue for the Malaysian carmaker, and the new Stamping D Line is meant to alleviate that while providing other benefits.

The company invested RM140 million to set up its latest stamping line, with RM36 million going to the construction of a dedicated building – the groundbreaking was held on April 21, 2021. Meanwhile, RM104 million was spent to acquire the stamping machines that arrived in early July 2022, and the entire facility was completed last December.

According to Proton, Stamping D Line has the largest mechanical press in the country, and each machine provides a different stamping force ranging from 1,000 to 2,500 tonnes. These machines are joined by six robots that help to move work materials from one station to the next, increasing efficiency and reducing human error. With 98% of the stamping line being automated, there’s less safety risk to workers who collect the parts at the end of the line.

A total of 50 unique components can be produced by the stamping line, which also features technology from Industry 4.0 to improve efficiency. This includes cameras linked to an artificial intelligence system ensures the precise positioning of materials as well as remote troubleshooting support from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

“The launch of our new stamping line in Tanjung Malim is a major addition to Proton’s car production capabilities. As a national automotive brand, the increased use of locally sourced parts in our production activities is viral to the national automotive ecosystem and helps reduce the outflow of funds from the country,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“Aside from potentially reducing our use of imported parts by 115,000 units per year, the stamping line also allows for greater flexibility when deciding our production mix every month and improves the speed by which we can locally produce new models,” he added.