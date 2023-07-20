LDP contra-flow – traffic diversion changes at KM 22 to KM 19.2 from Shah Alam to Petaling Jaya/Sunway

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 July 2023 5:07 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge.

On July 17, Litrak announced the implementation of a contra-flow study from the LDP’s Petaling Jaya toll plaza to Puchong during evening peak hours, in place from 4.30 to 8.30 pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Today, the concessionaire has announced that it is implementing as of today safety improvement measures based on traffic conditions from Shah Alam/Putrajaya heading towards Petaling Jaya/ Bandar Sunway. The safety improvement measures will involve traffic diversion changes from KM 22 to KM 19.2 from Shah Alam/Putrajaya to Petaling Jaya/Bandar Sunway.

Users from Shah Alam/Putrajaya will be diverted to the left just before the bridge to use the slip road towards Petaling Jaya/Bandar Sunway. This diversion will be in place from Monday-Friday, at the same time as the earlier mentioned contraflow, which is from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Litrak added that as the contra-flow was a study, it will continue to monitor traffic and safety conditions closely and implement improvements in accordance with its observations during this trial period.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.