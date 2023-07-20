Report vehicle customs duty and tax evasion and be rewarded with 10% of seizure value – Ahmad Maslan

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2023 10:04 am / 1 comment

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) is offering a reward of 10% of the value of the seizure to anyone who provides accurate information on the evasion of customs duties and taxes, including perpetrators.

As reported by Bernama, deputy minister of finance I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the identity of the informant will be kept confidential. Goods that are on the watchlist for customs duty and tax evasion include vehicles, cigarettes and liquor.

“If the value of the seizure is worth RM1 million, then 10% of that, which is RM100,000, will be given to the informant. There is indeed a provision for informants that we will evaluate according to category,” said Ahmad Maslan.

“We hope that more people will contact the JKDM if they see something suspicious, we consider these informants as category A, which means that when the JKDM arrives at the place, they can immediately arrest the perpetrators and seize the goods. It also includes cases involving drugs,” he added.

Ahmad Maslan noted the added that information provided is needed to eradicate activities that would harm the people and the country and that the rewards had been given out by JKDM for a long time but had not been announced.

“There is still a lot of this evil work being done out there, therefore I call on everyone to come forward and pass on the information by contacting JKDM in their respective areas… however, don’t give false information,” he said.

“I believe in the persistent efforts of the state JKDM in improving the results which to some extent can help the government’s efforts in rehabilitating the national economy and further help the people,” he continued.

