Sime Darby Motors offers corporate rates to AstraZeneca employees for EVs – BMW, Hyundai, BYD

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 July 2023 11:08 am / 1 comment

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have partnered to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) among AstraZeneca’s employees.

The partnership marks AZ’s commitment to transition to an EV fleet in line with its Ambition Zero Carbon sustainability programme to reduce carbon emission and address climate change, and would entail the provision of corporate rates by SDM to AZ’s employees to own an EV from BMW, BYD and Hyundai.

“The initiative aligns with the growing trends of corporations prioritising environmental sustainability and addressing the urgent need to combat climate change. This partnership demonstrates the commitment to reduce carbon emission by addressing environmental issues, in an effort to achieve greener growth towards rebuilding a better and sustainable future,” the companies said in a statement.

“We have very clear EV ambitions at SDM and partners such as AstraZeneca play important roles as enablers in helping us achieve our target of a more energy-efficient product portfolio by 2025 and becoming a leader for EV in Malaysia,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of SDM Retail and Distribution – Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau.

“We are committed to supporting AstraZeneca in their transition to EV and this collaboration marks a crucial part of our efforts to achieve a wider EV adoption in Malaysia as well as to help achieve our mission to be future-ready in the automotive industry,” he added.

SDM has dealerships for BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD and Ford in Malaysia.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.