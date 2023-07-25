Vinfast to break ground on new EV factory in North Carolina, US; production to reach 150,000 units a year

In International News, VinFast / By Mick Chan / 25 July 2023 2:08 pm / 0 comments

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced that it will be breaking ground on its electric vehicle factory in North Carolina, United States on July 28 later this week.

To be located in the Triangle Innovation Point in Chatham County, North Carolina, this will be the first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the state, and will cover an area of approximately 1,800 acres. The upcoming factory has been designed to reach a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles a year in its first phase, according to VinFast.

This factory will consist of two main areas – EV production, and assembly, says Vinfast, while it will also house supplementary supplier businesses; vehicle production here is scheduled to commence in 2025, and the factory “will create an ecosystem of suppliers and help generate thousands of jobs,” it said.

VinFast was awarded an incentive package worth US$1.2 billion (RM5.5 billion) from the state of North Carolina for this project, in addition to ‘critical financial support’ from the city of Sanford, Chatham County and the Golden Leaf Foundation.

“The manufacturing facility in North Carolina is one of VinFast’s key projects. When it begins operations, the factory will be VinFast’s primary supplier of electric vehicles to the North American market, allowing us to optimise production and business activities. We hope the construction of the factory in Chatham County will contribute to advancing the clean energy economy in the US and help to support North Carolina’s green mobility strategy,” said VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy in a statement.

In January 2022, VinFast unveiled three new electric SUVs at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States, which were revealed in December to be priced from USD42,200 (RM185,933 at the time) with battery subscription, or from USD57,000 (RM251,142 at the time) with no subscription.

The VF6 and VF7 are B- and C-segment electric SUVs, respectively,

