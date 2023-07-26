RON97 petrol price July 2023 week five update – price of premium fuel still unchanged, at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 26 July 2023 5:00 pm / 1 comment

As Wednesday has arrived, so has the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, as the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 27 to August 2, 2023.

Once again there is no change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which sees the premium grade of petrol continue at its current rate of RM3.37 per litre as carried over from last week, itself unchanged from the previous week.

Meanwhile RON 95 petrol continues to be priced at its ceiling figure of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Similarly there’s no change to diesel retail pricing, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend also continues at its same price of RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 2, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 30th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 237th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

