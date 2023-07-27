Karak Highway sinkhole patched – lanes to Kuantan opened last night, westbound to open this morning

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2023 9:35 am / 0 comments

Here are some official updates on the sinkhole on KM 66.1 of the KL-Karak Highway. Highway operator Anih Berhad announced yesterday night (around 11.30 pm) that the eastbound lanes towards Kuantan are now open. However, “for users who are heading to KL, please maintain using the alternative route for the time being,” it added.

Meanwhile, a ‘latest update’ posting on the works ministry Facebook page from 11pm yesterday night said that the eastbound lanes towards Kuantan is expected to open at midnight – matching what Anih said – while the westbound lanes towards KL is expected to open at 7am this morning. On the westbound lanes reopening, there’s no update from Anih as of 9.30 am.

The images below are from the works ministry post, and it appears that the sinkhole has been filled up with concrete and pavement works are complete as well. Based on reports by Malaysia Rail Link (MRL), the sinkhole, which appeared on the night of July 25 and was nearly 10m-wide, was caused by the collapse of East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Tunnel 2. No casualties were reported.

