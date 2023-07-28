KL police have issued 117,745 summonses since ‘Ops Hormat Undang-undang Jalan Raya’ began on July 3

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 July 2023 9:18 am / 0 comments

Motorists in the Klang Valley seem to be an errant lot, judging from the number of traffic summonses issued by Kuala Lumpur police in the three weeks since ‘Operasi Hormat Undang-undang Jalan Raya’ began on July 3.

During the period, no less than 117,745 summonses were issued in the integrated operation, working out to around 5,600 summonses a day, as The Star reports. Around 83% of the summonses were for offences related to traffic obstruction.

According to Kuala Lumpur police traffic investigations and enforcement department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, as of Monday night, 97,750 summonses had been issued for offences related to traffic obstruction offences such as double parking and parking haphazardly.

Police also cracked down on another offence it said is often overlooked and ignored by motorists, which is stopping one’s vehicle beyond the white line at traffic lights or junctions and inside a yellow box, causing obstruction to pedestrians and traffic flow.

Sarifudin said 4,306 summonses were issued against motorists who failed to stop before the white line at traffic lights, while 298 summonses were issued against those who broke the yellow box rule. He added that those who commit either of the offences will be hit with a RM300 fine.

He said there crackdown on errant motorists was needed because many were failing to obey the law. “This operation is to educate road users, but with enforcement. There will no longer be any tolerance. They need to learn to respect the law,” he told the publication.

