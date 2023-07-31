BMW i7 deliveries begin at Auto Bavaria – 60 units

In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 July 2023 11:49 am / 0 comments

Customer deliveries of the BMW i7, which made its Malaysian debut last month, have begun, with Auto Bavaria being the first BMW dealership to get the all-electric version of the seventh-generation G70 7 Series out to its buyers.

According to the dealership, it is set to deliver 60 units to its customers this week. These units are part of the first batch of i7 units being brought in by BMW Malaysia, and word is that demand for the automaker’s flagship EV has been strong, with the entire initial allocation already being spoken for.

At present, Malaysian buyers only have one i7 variant to pick from, and that’s the xDrive60 M Sport. With a standard two-year warranty, it’s priced at RM707,250, on-the-road (OTR) without insurance, and an optional extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package brings this to RM729,800.

The i7 is powered by a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – that deliver a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm of torque, which is good enough to haul the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, on to an electronically-limited 240 km/h top speed.

A 105.7 kWh (101.7 kWh net) lithium-ion battery provides the i7 with up to 625 km of WLTP-rated range, and the battery can be fully juiced up via AC charging at a rate of up to 11 kW in about 9.5 hours. With DC fast charging at a rate of up to 195 kW, the unit can be brought from a 10% to 80% state of charge in just 34 minutes.

Auto Bavaria had the BMW i7 on show at the recent paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 that was held at the Setia City Convention Centre, and the photos of the car seen here are from the display showcase at the event.

