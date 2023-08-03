KLIA Transit Salak Tinggi to KLIA now starts from 5am

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2023 12:14 pm / 0 comments

ERL has announced some minor adjustments to the KLIA Transit schedule that takes effect from August. There’s good news for airport staff and travellers who park at the Salak Tinggi Park & Ride and take the KLIA Transit train to KLIA 1 and 2.

There’s now an additional KLIA Transit trip from Salak Tinggi at 5am. Before this, those who board at Salak Tinggi would have to wait for train that departs KL Sentral at 5am, and this means that one can get to the airport earlier with the new service, whether for work or to catch that super early flight.

That aside, there’s a removal of one trip from Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station to KL Sentral at 7:59am on weekdays. The 15-minute interval during weekday peak hours will remain. Speaking of Salak Tinggi Park & Ride, here are the new rates that started in July.

