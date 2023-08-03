Ni Hsin EV Tech Malaysia and Food Panda team up for delivery services using electric motorcycles

A partnership between Ni Hsin EV Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia-listed firm Ni Hsin Group, and delivery service Food Panda will see electric motorcycles (e-bikes) utilised. In a statement, an agreement has been signed between the two parties.
With the aim of reducing carbon emissions, supporting eco-friendly transportation solutions and promoting sustainability within the food industry, the collaboration will see EBixon e-bikes replacing ICE motorcycles for Food Panda delivery services.
As a first step, two Ebixon Bold (priced at RM14,999 retail) e-bikes will be given to Food Panda on a complimentary basis in order to encourage take up amongst the delivery service’s riders. “This collaboration is strategic to both Ni Hsin EV and Food Panda in furthering our environmental, social and governance agenda,” said Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of Ni Hsin EV Tech.
Comments
RM15k for the bike??
Might as well buy Axia E and change to Grab taxi.
You right, the quality and realibility are in doubts, except the two models.
With a lot of recklessly attitude on the road nowadays, i dont think EV is good idea especially delivery rider whom we know mostly had this kind of attitude.. You know what i mean
food panda delivery guy can travel 200km to 300km a day. where are they going to charge their bikes?
None of this electric motorcycles can match regular motorcycle mileage range and reliability. I bet koo chee kong never rode a motorcycle before. All show but no go