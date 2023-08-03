Ni Hsin EV Tech Malaysia and Food Panda team up for delivery services using electric motorcycles

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2023 10:15 am / 5 comments

A partnership between Ni Hsin EV Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia-listed firm Ni Hsin Group, and delivery service Food Panda will see electric motorcycles (e-bikes) utilised. In a statement, an agreement has been signed between the two parties.

With the aim of reducing carbon emissions, supporting eco-friendly transportation solutions and promoting sustainability within the food industry, the collaboration will see EBixon e-bikes replacing ICE motorcycles for Food Panda delivery services.

As a first step, two Ebixon Bold (priced at RM14,999 retail) e-bikes will be given to Food Panda on a complimentary basis in order to encourage take up amongst the delivery service’s riders. “This collaboration is strategic to both Ni Hsin EV and Food Panda in furthering our environmental, social and governance agenda,” said Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of Ni Hsin EV Tech.

