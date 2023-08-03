Proton sold 13,326 units in July 2023, 7.1% decrease – 20.5% market share; YTD up 26.6% at 90,647 units

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2023 10:59 am / 4 comments

Proton has announced it delivered a total of 13,326 units (domestic and export) in July 2023, which represents a 16.1% year-on-year (YoY) improvement but 7.1% down when compared to June 2023. With this, the carmaker’s year-to-date (YTD) sales is now at 90,647 units, which is significant because it is the earliest the company has breached the 90,000-unit mark since 2012.

The YTD figure as of end-July 2023 is also 26.6% higher when compared to the first seven months last year. In terms of market share, Proton estimates a figure of 20.5% for July 2023, while YTD market share is at 21%.

According to Proton’s internal data, total industry volume is estimated to be 64,864 units for July 2023, which is 29.9% more than the July 2022, while the YTD figure is said to be 12.9% above the same period last year.

Focusing on individual models, the X90 leads the D-segment SUV market with a total of 2,225 units sold in 2023 so far since its official launch in May. Last month, 886 units of the three-row SUV were delivered to customers. The X50 is another YTD sales leader in the B-segment SUV market with a cumulative total of 20,192 units, of which 2,630 units were sold in July 2023.

The Persona is also doing well in the B-segment sedan market, with Proton stating 14,533 units have been sold in the first seven months of this year. The figure represents a 107.1% increase compared to the same period last year, and 1,953 units were delivered in July 2023 alone. The company adds that the Persona is on track to exceed total sales recorded in 2022 as early as the end of August this year.

The last segment leader being flaunted is the Exora with 374 units sold last month to bring the YTD figure to 2,741 units, the latter being a 13.1% increase from 2022. As for other models, the Saga remains Proton’s most popular offering with 39,251 units sold so far, with 5,926 units delivered in July 2023. The Saga’s YTD figure is up 40.2% compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, the fourth-ranked B-segment hatchback in the country is the Iriz with a YTD figure of 4,708 units and 676 units sold in July 2023. Lastly, 881 units of the X70 were sold last month, bringing its YTD figure up to 6,997 units.

“Automotive sales in Malaysia continue to be strong in 2023 with no drop-off in demand four months after the expiry of the deadline to deliver cars under the Penjana incentive scheme. There has been a raft of new model introductions this year and this together with the high-profile announcements made in the new energy vehicle (NEV) space as well as the government support to attracting new OEMs to the country has kept buyer interest high,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“Proton of course has played a role in the increase of TIV. In terms of percentages, our growth in sales is more than double of the industry thus far and this can be attributed to car buyers being attracted to the technology, quality, safety, and value offered by our model range. With the Proton X90 already leading its class after just three months, new model launches on the horizon and the company’s impending entry into the EV market in 2023 via smart Malaysia, we are confident of hitting our year-end targets,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.