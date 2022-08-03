In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 3 August 2022 3:50 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced its sales performance for the first month of the second half of 2022, which saw the national automaker sell 11,477 in the month of July for domestic and export sales combined.

The carmaker’s sales volume last month was slightly down on its previous figure of 14,787 units sold in June, bringing a 51% surge in bookings over the month of May and which was attributed to customers aiming to take advantage of savings from the SST exemption which ended on July 1. Overall sales for the year currently stands at 71,061 units, or 19.7% more than the same period last year.

Proton continues to hold second place in the overall sales chart in Malaysia, along with a market share of 22.7% for the month of July while market share for the year-to-date has grown to 18.7%.

In terms of individual models, the X50 SUV recorded 4,763 registrations in July, making it the best-selling passenger car in Malaysia last month. Customer deliveries of the larger, C-segment X70 SUV – which launched with the 1.5L three-cylinder engine in June – also increased, with 1,704 units registered last month, according to Proton.

With both SUV models combined, the X50 and X70 brought Proton’s overall SUV sales volume for 2022 to over 31,500 units for the year to date.

Yet another segment sales topper is in hand for Proton with the Saga, which continues to be the best-selling A-segment sedan in the country with 4,521 units sold last month and bringing the model’s cumulative total for the year to 28,005 units. From this achievement, the 2022 Saga launched in May managed to collect 9,811 registrations in its first 80 days on the market, according to Proton.

On the MPV front, the Proton Exora retains is C-segment MPV category lead with 476 units sold last month. However, the national carmaker’s B-segment duo, the Persona sedan and Iriz hatchback had to have registrations temporarily halted for the month of July due to approval delays last month.

“July was a month of consolidation where market demand fell to normal levels, and everybody concentrated on fulfilling orders already received. Proton was no exception and with our parts supply situation continuing to improve, we were finally able to show the true sales potential of the Proton X50,” Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said in a statement.