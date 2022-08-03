In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Pan Eu Jin / 3 August 2022 2:58 pm / 1 comment

The Proton X50 has set another monthly sales record, and this is a big one at that – with 4,763 units sold in July, the SUV didn’t just retain its position as leader in the SUV segment, it was also the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia for the month, marking the first time an SUV has led the overall market in sales volume.

This follows on the model’s success in June, when 4,473 units were registered. In total, Proton has sold 31,500 SUVs, including the X70, in the first seven months of the year.

“With our parts supply situation continuing to improve, we were finally able to show the true sales potential of the Proton X50. The company is immensely proud of the model becoming the first SUV to be crowned as the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

In case you missed it, the Proton X50 can now be updated over-the-air with the Aco Tech Local Automotive Services (or better known as ATLAS) operating system.

The new operating system comes with improved user interface, voice recognition, navigation while offering the Spotify streaming service. The update can be performed by owners themselves, without having to visit a Proton service centre.