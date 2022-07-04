In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 4 July 2022 4:39 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced that it has sold 14,787 units in the month of June, representing a 51% increase over the previous month and adding to its tally that reaches a total of 60,124 units for the first half of the year. Meanwhile, its first-half achievement is also an increase of 3.9% over the same period in 2021, said Proton.

This figures have seen Proton hold on to second place in the overall sales table, where market share is estimated to be 22.6%, while market share for the year-to-date is currently 18.2%, which is 5.1% down from this time last year.

The Proton Saga was refreshed in May and continues to be the volume leader for the brand. 5,460 units of the A-segment sedan were registered last month and thus returned to the top of its segment, while its volume for the year-to-date stands at 23,484 units.

Following closely behind the Saga on sales is the X50, which saw 4,473 registrations last month, its best sales volume of the year so far, thus helping it retain its lead in the B-segment SUV category as well as in the overall SUV market in Malaysia, according to Proton. The X50 reached its 100,000-unit bookings milestone in March since it made its debut in October 2020.

Another strong sales performer from Proton is the just-updated X70, which achieved sales of 2,696 units last month, enabling it to also retain its lead in the C-segment SUV category. Its sales performance is also its best in 20 months, Proton noted.

Another segment-best performer is the Exora, which recorded 513 registrations last month and thus continues to hold the top position in sales for the C-segment MPV category. Meanwhile, the B-segment duo that is the Persona and Iriz managed sales of 1,224 units and 421 units respectively, placing them third and fourth in their respective market segments.

“June was a busy month for the automotive industry, with most brands trying to produce as many cars as possible to satisfy market demand. The announcement that SST incentives would be removed on July 1 also created a surge in bookings as customers rushed to take advantage of the savings offered, [which meant] Proton received more than 150,000 bookings for the first half of the year,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

In light of heightened demand, the gradual resolution of Proton’s parts supply issues has also had a positive effect on its after-sales network, said Roslan, who noted that all of the brand’s 3S/4S centres now have three months’ worth of fast moving parts stock, and the availability is replicated at its parts warehouse, he said.