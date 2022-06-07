Proton has announced its sales results for May 2022 – the 9,792 units (domestic and export) recorded by the national carmaker last month marks a 10.8% increase in volume compared to April, when it shifted 8,839 units, and is 3.7% more compared to that achieved in the same month last year.
The company says those numbers are good enough for it to continue holding on to second position in the overall sales table. It added that its market share is estimated to be at 19.6%, while its year-to-date (YTD) market share is currently estimated at 17.1%.
In terms of specifics, it’s no surprise to find the Proton Saga continuing to lead the line for the automaker. A total of 3,996 units were sold in May, putting the car in second position for A-segment sedans. The successful run looks set to continue with the 2022 Saga MC2 facelift, which was introduced on May 12.
The second highest contributor was the X50, with the 2,779 units registered in May making the model the market leader for B-segment SUVs as well as the overall leader for the SUV market. The Persona was third, with 1,385 units. Meanwhile, a total of 692 X70s were shifted, while the Iriz and Exora chipped in with sales of 553 units and 387 units respectively.
Export volume has also been on the rise, with the Saga again leading the way. The YTD export volume for the model now stands at 1,482 units, which is an increase of 71% compared to the previous year.
Export numbers for May totalled 513 units, an increase of 12.5% compared to previous month while the total exports for the brand this year stood at 2,086 units, an increase of 47% compared to same period in 2021. Pakistan continues to be the largest export market with 1,350 units, followed by Egypt and Brunei with 172 and 158 units respectively.
“The increase in sales for Proton in May is a direct result of the company boosting its production volume to catch up to market demand. As with the rest of the automotive industry, we are continuing to try and secure sufficient parts supply to clear our backlog of orders so while that is happening, Proton would like to express its gratitude to customers who have supported us in bearing with the long waiting period,” said Proton’s deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.
Hello..sales of X70 dwindling fast..to 692 units.
Seems small bradder X50 is cannabalising X70 sales.
hello ,x70 still 5 months waiting list
It’s about the same as Vios and City monthly sales figure already..
All getting into 1000+ unit per month, lower sales figure compared to the past glory records.
Proton was launched in Pakistan in 2020. I got X70 booked in January 2021 but till date I and may like me are still waiting for delivery.
This is very shameful and a big hit on Proton’s reputation. Trust me, we Pakistani want Proton to take their car and leave our country. Out amount (booking amount) is stuck we cannot buy another car as well because on cancellation company is taking months to repay.
Proton was launched in Pakistan in 2020. I got X70 booked in February 2021 but till date things are shady and thousands of customers who have been waiting for over 18 months are in frustration phase.
Al Haj is being called Al Fraud due to their behaviour and non responsiveness. We have visited the plant and were told that cars are in production even after a month of our visit there seems to be no clear instructions to the dealers network and every time the answer given to the customers is “X70 are coming”.
Proton being the Malaysian national company have lost its credibility and loosing it more to an extent that the experience we have received is not even close to an enterprise.
In Pakistan we opted for X70 over all the other brands due to its quality and being a Malaysian brand coming from a Muslim country but without any hesitation I am here to state it was the biggest mistake to select Al fraud.
Therefore the choice for proton is limited, either to put their act together and act professionally or take the brand back as we do not see any further of proton in Pakistan.
I am very shocked to know this. Why Proton? Proton, you have disappointed your customer even before they get their cars.
