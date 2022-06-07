In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 7 June 2022 3:43 pm / 17 comments

Proton has announced its sales results for May 2022 – the 9,792 units (domestic and export) recorded by the national carmaker last month marks a 10.8% increase in volume compared to April, when it shifted 8,839 units, and is 3.7% more compared to that achieved in the same month last year.

The company says those numbers are good enough for it to continue holding on to second position in the overall sales table. It added that its market share is estimated to be at 19.6%, while its year-to-date (YTD) market share is currently estimated at 17.1%.

In terms of specifics, it’s no surprise to find the Proton Saga continuing to lead the line for the automaker. A total of 3,996 units were sold in May, putting the car in second position for A-segment sedans. The successful run looks set to continue with the 2022 Saga MC2 facelift, which was introduced on May 12.

The second highest contributor was the X50, with the 2,779 units registered in May making the model the market leader for B-segment SUVs as well as the overall leader for the SUV market. The Persona was third, with 1,385 units. Meanwhile, a total of 692 X70s were shifted, while the Iriz and Exora chipped in with sales of 553 units and 387 units respectively.

Export volume has also been on the rise, with the Saga again leading the way. The YTD export volume for the model now stands at 1,482 units, which is an increase of 71% compared to the previous year.

Export numbers for May totalled 513 units, an increase of 12.5% compared to previous month while the total exports for the brand this year stood at 2,086 units, an increase of 47% compared to same period in 2021. Pakistan continues to be the largest export market with 1,350 units, followed by Egypt and Brunei with 172 and 158 units respectively.

“The increase in sales for Proton in May is a direct result of the company boosting its production volume to catch up to market demand. As with the rest of the automotive industry, we are continuing to try and secure sufficient parts supply to clear our backlog of orders so while that is happening, Proton would like to express its gratitude to customers who have supported us in bearing with the long waiting period,” said Proton’s deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.