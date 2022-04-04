In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 4 April 2022 12:28 pm / 7 comments

Earlier today, Proton announced its March sales numbers, in which it shifted 13,028 units (domestic and export), an increase of 41.2% over that managed in February. While total Q1 sales numbers this year are down by 13% compared to the same period in 2021, the national carmaker had some things to shout about.

One of these was with the Proton Saga facelift. The sedan, which was the company’s best-selling model last year (with 42,267 units, including CKD packs), continued to lead the way for the brand. Notably, the 6,422 units sold in March was the model’s highest in nearly nine years. The last time it managed higher sales was in November 2013, when the Saga SV (Super Value) was on sale.

The company claimed that the numbers for the month not only made the Saga the A-segment sedan sales leader, but the best-selling A-segment model overall. The company added that total Q1 2022 sales for the Saga amounted to 9,449 units.

In December 2021, the automaker revealed that total sales for the Saga facelift had crossed the 100,000 mark, less than 30 months since its launch back in August 2019.