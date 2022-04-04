In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 4 April 2022 11:32 am / 11 comments

Proton has announced its sales results for March 2022. With 13,028 units sold, it’s an increase of 41.2% from February, which itself was a 107% jump from January 2022 sales. Compared to the same month last year however, March figures are 13% down year-on-year. Market share is a forecasted 19%. Note that Proton typically includes export figures in its sales announcements.

The end of March also marks the end of the first quarter of the year, and cumulative sales for Q1 2022 is 26,706 units with a market share of 17.5%. That’s good enough to be ranked second in the overall sales table despite a 18.6% reduction in sales and a 5.7% contraction in market share compared to Q1 2021.

The national carmaker says that Q1 has been challenging, with reduced sales stemming from a combination of flood-affected local vendors, disruptions to logistics and a chip shortage. While the situation is improving and the outlook for Q2 is positive, the overall sales numbers for Q1 reflect the challenges Proton faced.

However, there are some bright spots. Sales of the Proton Saga, which was severely affected in January, hit 6,422 units in March. That’s the model’s best monthly sales since November 2013 and Proton is claiming the month’s sales lead for not just A-segment sedans, but the A-segment overall.

As mentioned, Proton includes exports in its sales results and helping to boost the Saga’s March numbers is the strong export performance – 794 units of various models were shipped out in March, the highest in 108 months. Pakistan was by far the biggest export market in Q1, accounting for 690 units in March and 1,117 units in Q1, a 175% y-o-y increase.

As for the other models, the Proton X70, X50 and Exora retained leadership in their respective segments with sales of 2,320, 1,573 and 536 units respectively. The Proton Persona and Iriz finished third and fourth in their segments.

“The first three months of 2022 has been tough for Proton and our customers. Production issues continue to suppress our true potential and as a result, created a long waiting list for our cars. Our parts supply and hence, production volumes, began to stabilise in March but we’re expecting a few more disruptions in the coming months as other industries ramp up their production,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“For the rest of the year however, Proton is still aiming to hit our targets as we work closely with our vendors and dealers to smooth out supply lines to deliver cars to our customers. We are also making progress with sorting out our after-sales issues and therefore, the company is confident it can rebound strongly over the next quarter,” added Roslan, who is also the deputy CEO of Proton.

On the after-sales issues that were mentioned, specifically the parts shortage problem, Proton announced this month that all 147 of its 3S and 4S dealers now have one-month stock of 22 fast-moving parts. Full story here.