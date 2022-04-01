In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 1 April 2022 4:43 pm / 0 comments

Proton has stepped up its aftersales parts availability across its entire network of 147 3S and 4S outlets around the country, which from now on will have at least one month of stock for 22 different fast-moving parts, the carmaker stated in a social media post.

Of these outlets, five centres will have three months’ worth of fast-moving parts stock, it said; these are Atiara Johan, Lesydear Automobile, Pantai Baharu, LHM One Stop Car and The Apple Auto.

“After listening to a lot of customer feedback, we are aggressively improving our aftersales service to meet their expectations. There are many steps left to take over the coming months and, we expect to make more improvements along the way, but for now this will help ease customer concerns and waiting times for service parts,” said Proton VP of sales and aftersales Edmund Lim.

This comes after the carmaker acknowledged the issues facing aftersales parts availability at its dealers, which has resulted in some customers’ cars being stuck at official service centres as they wait for the required parts to arrive. Some would be partially serviced with the parts available at the time, and subsequently require the owners to return for the tasks to be completed when the rest of the parts arrive.

While the noise surrounding the matter of parts shortages afflicting Proton seems apparent, the carmaker isn’t perturbed, though it is taking the matter seriously and are working to rectify the issues, said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.