Proton’s first half of 2023 sales jump 28.6% y-o-y – 77,321 units sold is the best H1 result since 2012

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 5 July 2023 12:21 pm / 10 comments

Proton sold 14,351 units in June to make it 77,321 units in the first half of the year, which is the carmaker’s best first half cumulative sales result since 2012. Year-on-year, H1 sales is 28.6% up and “outpacing total sales growth for the industry by more than three times,” Proton says. Note that Proton includes exports in its sales figures.

Proton says that based on June 2023’s estimated total industry volume (TIV) of 61,900 units, it has 23.2% market share. The company claims 21.3% year-to-date (YTD) market share for H1 2023, which is 3.2% higher than the corresponding period in 2022. Proton says that this is the highest growth figure amongst the top five brands in Malaysia’s auto market.

The carmaker is claiming leadership in five segments for June. The Saga came on top in the duel with Perodua’s Bezza last month with 6,111 units. YTD, they’ve sold 33,325 units, which is the evergreen model’s best performance since 2012. 1,082 units of the new X90 were delivered in June, the highest for D-segment SUVs.

The Persona is another segment sales leader – with 2,254 units sold last month, it also tops the YTD B-segment sedan chart, although it must be said that the Persona is the most affordable and sole national model in the size class. Sales is up 79.4% despite the introduction of newer and more expensive rivals from other brands, P1 says.

Another segment leader in sales is the X50. The B-segment SUV found 2,449 new homes in June and YTD sales of 17,562 units is 9.9% higher than the same period in 2022. Finally, the Exora is unchallenged in the C-segment MPV market – 368 units were sold in June. Non leaders but significant contributors include the Iriz (842 units in June) and the X70 (1,245 units in June).

“Proton’s performance in the first half of 2023 is noteworthy as we achieved our best start to a year since 2012 and are also on track for fifth consecutive year of sales growth. The numbers show demand for our products remain strong despite projections of a reduction in liquidity for consumers, and this is proven by our growth rate outpacing the overall market by over three times,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“It also shows that our strategy of offering high quality products with connectivity technology at varying price points allows us to cover a large portion of Malaysian car buyers,” he added.

Roslan, who is also Proton’s deputy CEO, is bullish on the company’s prospects for 2H 2023. “For the second half of the year, Proton is confident we have the products and promotional strategies in place to continue our growth trajectory. We will also execute our plans to update our range, launch our entry into the Malaysian EV market with Pro-Net and further improve the quality of our products via investments announced this year to improve our production capabilities,” he said.