24 March 2023

Proton has expanded its model line-up in South Africa with the introduction of the Saga, which joins the X50 and X70 that were launched last September. According to a report by BusinessTech, the Malaysian carmaker will also offer the Persona in the future.

In South Africa, the Saga is available in three variants, starting with the 1.3L Standard MT that is priced at 199,900 rand (RM48,814). This is followed by the 1.3L Standard AT that retails at 219,900 rand (RM53,684) and the range-topping 1.3L Premium AT at 239,900 rand (RM58,567).

These prices are more than what we pay for the Saga in Malaysia, which starts at RM34,800 and peaks at RM44,800. Even so, the Saga is reported to be one of the most affordable cars in South Africa by starting from just under 200,000 rand (RM48,807).

All variants are powered by the same 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder VVT petrol engine that puts out 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic, the latter being exclusive to the top-spec variant.

In terms of equipment, the 1.3L Standard MT comes with 14-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, a urethane steering wheel, an LCD multi-info display, ECO Drive Assist, fabric seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning with a N95 cabin filter, a standard head unit with Bluetooth, two speakers, two airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist and two rear parking sensors.

2023 Proton Saga spec sheet in South Africa

Going up to the 1.3L Standard AT, the kit list is improved to include 14-inch alloy wheels, two USB charging ports, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control and hill start assist. The 1.3L Premium AT builds on the mid-spec offering by gaining 15-inch alloys, LED daytime running lights, steering wheel media controls, a boot lamp, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, two more speakers (for a total of four), a reverse camera and two front parking sensors.

Five colours are made available for the Saga, and each purchase is accompanied by a five-year, 150,000-km warranty as well as five-year roadside assistance – customers will also be able to purchase service plans.