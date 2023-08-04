2024 Subaru Levorg Layback teased for Japan – fall debut; wagon with SUV-style features and design

In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2023 9:55 am / 2 comments

Subaru has begun teasing a new model called the Levorg Layback, which appears to be a variant of its existing wagon with SUV-style features. Set to be revealed in full this fall (it starts from around mid-September in Japan), the high-riding wagon will be open for pre-orders next month from September 7.

According to the Japanese market, the Levorg Layback was developed for the Japanese market and is being described as a “unique SUV.” To our ears, the upcoming model sounds like a smaller alternative to the Outback and could sit in the line-up just above the Forester. According to Japan’s Best Car Web, the Layback name was derived from the words “laid back.”

Based on the shadowy images provided, the Layback will get its own grille with a different design for the insert as well as an aluminium-style trim connecting the LED headlamps. The bumper is also different with prominent intakes at the corners, while the wheel arches gain some black cladding. A shot of interior also shows two-tone leather upholstery with bright contrast stitching.

No further details were provided, but we should also expect a revised suspension setup that provides more ground clearance. The Levorg already comes with the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, which is paired with a CVT and either a 1.8 litre or 2.4 litre flat-four engine, both turbocharged.

The smaller-displacement mill makes 177 PS (174 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, while the 2.4 litre unit, which is used in the performance-focused WRX Wagon packs 275 PS (271 hp) and 375 Nm. It isn’t known what engine the Layback will get, so we’ll need to wait a few more weeks to find out.

GALLERY: Second-generation Subaru Levorg

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.