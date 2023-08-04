Fisker PEAR EV – compact hatchback with modular interior, seating for six persons; from RM136k in US

In Cars, Fisker, International News / By Mick Chan / 4 August 2023 6:19 pm / 3 comments

Joining the unveiling of the Fisker Ronin is a more compact, upright offering the Fisker PEAR, which the California-based EV company says is its vision of a sustainable connected mobility device.

Dubbed the Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, from which it gets its acronym, the PEAR takes the form of a two-box crossover hatchback that accommodates six persons across two rows, from an overall length of 4,500 mm.

The PEAR is built on the firm’s SLV-1 platform and its Steel++ development process that enables it to use 35% fewer parts compared to other EVs in its class, Fisker says; this is also the first implementation of the Fisker Blade central computing platform.

Packaging forms the key points of the PEAR, which features a ‘Houdini Trunk’, or in other words, a liftgate that stows away within the rear bodywork of the vehicle. At the front is Fisker’s take on the frunk, which it calls the Froot – its own portmanteau of ‘front’ and ‘boot’.

Screen-capture images from the presentation broadcast show the PEAR interior to have a centrally mounted display screen on a dashboard without a centre console to make room for the three-abreast seating layout in the front row. There is room for stowage on the tray in front of the passenger, and the steering wheel appears to be a flat-bottomed multi-function unit.

Fisker has however revealed that the PEAR EV will be priced from US$29,900 (RM136,134) in the United States before government incentives, and will be made available in four trim levels. Availability is scheduled for mid-2025, according to Fisker.

