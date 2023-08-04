Fisker Ronin – world’s first EV four-door convertible GT; tri-motor AWD, 1,000 hp, 0-96 km/h in 2.0 seconds

In Cars, Fisker, International News / By Mick Chan / 4 August 2023 4:32 pm / 2 comments

California-based EV brand Fisker has unveiled a slew of models at its Product Vision Day event today, and among them is Ronin, claimed to be the world’s first fully electric four-door grand touring convertible sports car.

Fisker calls the Ronin a “true five-seat GT” that is to serve as the brand’s showcase for engineering, powertrain and software capabilities, and comes with a carbon-fibre hardtop and four butterfly doors. For the time being, the exterior of the show car is all that can be seen of the Ronin.

Energy is stored in an “integrated battery pack” of unspecified capacity, though Fisker says it will give the Ronin a targeted range of “600-plus” miles, or more than 960 km. This powers a three-motor electric powertrain driving all four wheels, said to produce over 1,000 hp and propel the Ronin along the 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) acceleration benchmark in approximately two seconds.

The Fisker website lists pricing for the Ronin as starting from US$385,000 (RM1,751,942) before incentives, and said in a statement that reservations for the all-electric EV four-door convertible are priced at US$2,000 (RM9,101) for first reservation, and US$1,000 (RM4,550) fully refundable for the second reservation.

Further information regarding the availability and estimated production timelines for the Fisker Ronin will be made available in the future, according to the Fisker website.

