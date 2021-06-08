In Cars, Fisker, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 8 June 2021 2:07 pm / 1 comment

California-based electric vehicle maker Fisker aims to produce a climate-neutral vehicle by 2027, it said in a statement. It will not be purchasing carbon emissions offset credits to achieve its objective, and instead will use only climate-neutral materials in its products as well as use only climate-neutral services to support its business, it said.

The company has not specified the model that will be produced according to that timeline, however Project PEAR – short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution – will see Fisker and Foxconn co-develop an electric vehicle that has been slated to enter production in 2023, following the Fisker Ocean that is set to enter production before that in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In order to understand the true environmental impact of its products as well as to attain production of a climate-neutral vehicle, Fisker will continue to analyse and innovate all five phases of a vehicle’s life cycle, it said; these phases include sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, the use phase and the end-of-life recycling and re-use phase.

Key to its effort is the Fisker Flexible Platform Adaptive Design (FF-PAD), which will drive improvements across critical areas of product development, says Fisker, and is working closely with its manufacturing partners Magna and Foxconn in support of this initiative.

The Fisker Ocean will make its production debut in Q4 2022, followed by Project PEAR in 2023

“The company recognises the challenges of producing and delivering products without creating greenhouse gas emissions. The supply chains of suppliers and logistics partners may contain offsets to achieve climate neutrality,” said Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

These efforts include the minimising of its bill of materials, the development of emissions-free products with suppliers of finished goods, maximising the use of rail and electric-powered transport and reducing its use of combustion in recycling.

Announced in October 2020 for production to commence in May this year, the Fisker Ocean line-up features a base variant in rear-wheel-drive configuration, while other variants will receive an AWD layout. The standard AWD version has been said to offer “more than 300 hp,” while a top-end variant has been said to boast a 0-96 km/h time of less than three seconds.

At its initial unveiling at CES 2020, the Fisker Ocean claimed a range of between 250 km to 480 km from an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, charged via a Combined Charging System (CCS) Type 2 plug. With the Electrify America setup of 350 kW chargers as a reference, a 15-80% charge can be attained in 30 minutes, for an addition of 320 km of driving range.