ChargEV adds 80 kW DC charger at Starbucks Port Dickson drive-through outlet – RM1.20 per kWh

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 August 2023 12:47 pm / 0 comments

ChargEV has announced on its Facebook page the availability of its latest DC charging facility that is located at the Starbucks Port Dickson drive-through in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Being a DC charger that outputs 80 kW DC, this uses a CCS2 connector, and usage of this charger is priced at RM1.20 per kWh. Located approximately two hours from Kuala Lumpur, the ChargEV DC fast charger is a handy addition for EV users passing through Port Dickson, and in need of a top-up of battery charge.

Certainly with being located at a food and beverage outlet, drivers of EVs can get replenishments for themselves as well. Being located at the Port Dickson waterfront, there is also the sea-facing view to take in while one’s EV is being recharged.

Earlier this year in April, ChargEV installed a pair of CCS2 Kempower DC fast chargers at the Berjaya Times Square rated at up to 225 kW with its usage priced at the same rate of RM1.20 per kWh, along with six AC chargers rated up to 22 kW which are located in Basement 1. Use of these AC chargers is priced at RM0.60 per kWh for members, or RM0.80 per kWh for non-members.

Download the chargEV app using the links below:

LINK: chargEV (Apple)

LINK: chargEV (Google Play)

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.