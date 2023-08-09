RON97 petrol price August 2023 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 9 August 2023 5:12 pm / 4 comments

Right, it’s Wednesday, which means it’s time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 10 to 16.

The price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged for the coming week, which means the premium grade of petrol continues on at the RM3.37 per litre it was at last week.

Likewise, RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, that for diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 16, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 32nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 239th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

