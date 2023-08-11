Grab Malaysia says it will ensure fairness in the earnings of its delivery partner drivers, riders: MD

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 August 2023 10:18 am / 0 comments

Grab has said that it will continue to ensure fairness and transparency in the earnings of its delivery drivers and riders, which the company calls its partners, reports Bernama.

The company, which offers ride-hailing as well as delivery services, will also work with the government to improve the social protection of its partners as well as ensure the provision of upskilling opportunities, in order to equip them with the skills needed to do well in an evolving gig economy, Grab Malaysia managing director Adelene Foo said in a statement.

“We are happy to be given the opportunity to dialogue with the prime minister on Tuesday [August 8] on the future of the gig economy and committed to work alongside the government to set priorities and improve on the quality and protection for our partners,” Foo said.

In addition to providing flexible earning opportunities, Grab has invested in its delivery partners’ welfare and regulatory costs over the years by including free insurance coverage, enabling contribution to their Socso and EPF, providing upskilling and professional development opportunities, safety initiatives and other day-to-day benefits such as fuel and other discounts, she added.

Earlier this week, Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the government will allocate more resources for the upskilling and training of food and parcel delivery riders, also known as p-hailing riders.

Last week, the Malaysian P-Hailing Riders Association (Penghantar) asked for funds from the RM42 million allocation for the Career Development Programme to be used towards establishing programmes related to entrepreneurship training, in order for the association’s members to ensure their future.

Penghantar president Zulhelmi Mansor said that the initiative is important because the majority of those involved in the p-hailing industry are youths of the B40 demographic, who need to be equipped with the knowledge and skills so that they may not have to remain as delivery riders.

