2023 GIIAS: Honda EM-1 electric scooter shown

Seen at the ongoing 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Jakarta is the Honda EM-1 electric scooter. With the EM-1 making its debut in Europe this summer, its presence at GIIAS is an indication it will enter the Indonesia market.

This would not be a big surprise as Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour has been strongly promoting the take-up and utilisation of electric vehicles, notably in the small motorcycle segment. The EM-1 was last year announced as part of Honda’s plan to release 10 or more electric two-wheelers globally by 2025.

The ‘EM’ stands for Electric Moped and styling closely follows traditional scooter design language with short wheelbase and flat floorboard for easy mounting and dismounting while wearing work clothes. Intended as a short-range urban electric scooter (e-bike), there EM-1 has short travel range of 40 km from its single battery.

Calling it a Mobile Power Pack (MPP), the battery is swappable with Honda showing its e:Technology battery swapping station at the show. Other details provided on the EM-1 include a 45 km/h maximum speed with 3.1 hp and 90 Nm of torque coming from the hub-mounted electric motor.

With a lithium-ion battery pack rated at 29.4 Ah, the EM-1 takes six hours to go to a 100% charge using domestic current while a 25% to 70% charge takes 160 minutes. Weight of the EM-1 with battery onboard is 95 kg while seat height is 775 mm.

