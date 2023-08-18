Sime Darby Swedish Auto & Volvo Car Malaysia install 22 kW AC chargers at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 12:23 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Swedish Auto and Volvo Car Malaysia have announced a new a partnership with Kota Permai Golf & Country Club (KPGCC) in Kota Kemuning to provide club members with easy access to EV charging infrastructure.

As part of the partnership, two AC chargers capable of delivering 22 kW each have been set up at KPGCC and are free to use by club members. Additionally, the latest electrified Volvo models will also be put on display.

“While underscoring our commitment to sustainability and a low carbon environment, this partnership with KPGCC also allows us to tap new opportunities to expand our electrification journey through the inimitable Volvo retail experience that is now more accessible to club members,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of retail and distribution of Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau.

With the added support of convenient charging stations, we believe such initiatives can collectively further enable the shift in mindset towards greater EV adoption in the country,” he added.

“We are excited to partner with Sime Darby Swedish Auto and Volvo Car Malaysia in spreading the EV culture through this exclusive arrangement for our members. Accessibility and convenience are key in raising EV awareness, and with Volvo cars known for sustainability and safe driving, the brand was an easy choice as KPGCC’s official car brand sponsor. It is without doubt this will be a most beneficial experience,” commented Tang Meng Loon, director of KPGCC.

