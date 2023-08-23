Mitsubishi Ultimate Thrills outdoor event to be held this weekend in Kota Bharu, and Sept 8-9 in Alor Setar

In Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 23 August 2023 4:11 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) will be holding the Mitsubishi Ultimate Thrills series of events in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and in Alor Setar, Kedah over this weekend and in the second weekend of September.

Visitors to the events will get the opportunity to test-drive the Triton pick-up truck and the Xpander MPV through a series of obstacle courses, which will be laid out to demonstrate the handling prowess of these Mitsubishi vehicles.

The 205 mm ground clearance of the Xpander will be demonstrated with a water-wading course dubbed the Devil’s Angle, showcasing the model’s capability over rough roads or flash floods (though certainly, try not to take avoidable risks with the latter).

Another obstacle, the Side Traverse, will show the Xpander’s capability over uneven terrain, while the Roller Conveyor obstacle demonstrates the vehicle’s traction control feature to maintain traction on slippery surfaces.

There will be different obstacles for demonstrations of the Triton pick-up truck as well, such as the Hill Slope that will demonstrate the truck’s hill start assist feature aiding in setting off on a steep uphill incline in practice. Conversely there will be the Downhill Slope to put Hill Descent Control to the test, where automatic braking control is applied on steep descents.

Showcasing the abilities of the Triton in even more challenging terrain will be the Mud Pit and Elephant Steps obstacle courses, where the pick-up truck’s off-road mode and Super Select 4WD II system will be exercised in delivering traction and handling in these difficult scenarios.

Action aside, visitors who pre-register for the events will receive RM10 KFC vouchers, while those who complete a test drive on location will receive an exclusive Mitsubishi Motors Nature Hike foldable round bucket bag. There are lucky draw prizes too, such as a Nintendo Switch, G Shock watches and UV disinfectant solutions. Also set to be present are food and ice cream trucks, plus additional activities.

The Mitsubishi Ultimate Thrills outdoor experiential event will be held August 25 to 26 in Kota Bharu outside the Aeon Mall in Lembah Sireh, 15050 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, while the subsequent running of the event in Alor Setar from September 8 to 9 will be outside the Mitsubishi Motors Authorised Showroom located at Lot 10201, Susuran Kebarung, Off Persiaran Bandar Baru, Mergong, 05150, Alor Setar, Kedah. Events at both venues will be from 10am to 6pm.

