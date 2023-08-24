New Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Langkawi by Asbenz

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2023 11:00 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and Asbenz have unveiled the latest Autohaus in Langkawi. The showroom on the duty-free island features the brand’s latest luxury retail standards.

“The new Autohaus in Langkawi stands as a testament in our collective unwavering dedication with our partner, Asbenz, to provide an extraordinary customer experience. The meticulous attention to detail in the design and functionality of the Autohaus mirrors Mercedes-Benz’s own commitment to luxury and innovation,” said Amanda Zhang, MBM’s new president and CEO (pic below).

“Asbenz has consistently demonstrated the ability to create spaces offering not just vehicles but a lifestyle. With this latest addition, customers in Langkawi will be immersed in the world of Mercedes-Benz, where sophistication, technology, and top-notch service converge to elevate their journey on every level,” she added.

Located in Kampung Batu Asah, Kuah, the new 15,696 sq.ft. Autohaus sits on a vast 38,323 sq.ft. plot of land and features amenities such as a Star Lounge and a Mercedes-Benz lifestyle collection area. The one-stop centre also has 10 fully-equipped work bays manned by trained technicians. There’s also charging for Mercedes-EQ customers, Express Service 2.0, door to door service, drop & go and online booking, among other features.

Asbenz is familiar name for Mercedes-Benz owners in the north and east of Peninsular Malaysia, with four Autohaus in Kedah, Pahang and Terengganu. To date, the dealership group has invested a total of RM15 million including RM2 million for the Langkawi Autohaus.

