In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2023 4:47 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

In addition to extended hours for selected LRT, MRT and Monorail stations on the eve of Merdeka Day, when the Sambutan Ambang Merdeka 2023 event will happen at Dataran Merdeka, Rapid KL will also extend some bus routes till 2am.

A total of 22 bus routes will be extended to serve those attending the Merdeka countdown event, and they include routes to Sentul, Desa Sri Hartamas, Titiwangsa, Ayer Panas, Kota Damansara, Damai Perdana, Desa Petaling, Taman Desa, Puchong, Pandan Indah, Maluri, Sri Muda, PJ Old Town and USJ 1, among other places. Check out the full list above.

If you’re taking the train, the stations with extended hours are Masjid Jamek on the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line; Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, KLCC and Ampang Park on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line; Pasar Seni and Bukit Bintang on the MRT Kajang Line; Ampang Park and Persiaran KLCC on the MRT Putrajaya Line; and the Bukit Bintang Monorail station.

Rapid KL says that connecting stations will also remain open to allow passengers to get to their final destination. Other stations will close at standard hours, but passengers can exit. It will be a very short turnaround for the rail operator, as the all LRT, MRT and Monorail stations will open at 4am on August 31.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.