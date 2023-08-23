In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 August 2023 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Merdeka Day is just around the corner, so let’s fly the Jalur Gemilang and celebrate our country’s 66th year of independence. There will be a nationwide celebration on the eve of August 31 called Sambutan Ambang Merdeka 2023, and the one in KL will be held at Dataran Merdeka from 8pm till midnight. Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be in attendance.

If you’re planning to head down to Dataran Merdeka, taking the train is a good idea, because Rapid KL has announced that operations at selected LRT, MRT and Monorail stations will be extended to 2am on August 31 (Wednesday night).

The stations involved are Masjid Jamek on the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line; Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, KLCC and Ampang Park on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line; Pasar Seni and Bukit Bintang on the MRT Kajang Line; Ampang Park and Persiaran KLCC on the MRT Putrajaya Line; and the Bukit Bintang Monorail station.

Rapid KL says that connecting stations will also remain open to allow passengers to get to their final destination. Other stations will close at standard hours, but passengers can exit.

It will be a very short turnaround for the rail operator, as the all LRT, MRT and Monorail stations will open at 4am on August 31, to enable people to head to the city for the national day parade. Ensure that your Touch n Go cards have sufficient credit.

