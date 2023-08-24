Xiaomi receives approval in China to produce EVs, aims to manufacture 100,000 units from Beijing in 2024

In International News / By Mick Chan / 24 August 2023 4:02 pm / 0 comments

Xiaomi has received approval from China for the manufacture of electric vehicles in the country, Reuters has reported, as the American EV maker gained the approval of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) as the electronics manufacturer aims to produce cars from early next year.

The electronics manufacturer is just the fourth venture since the end of 2017 to receive approval from the NDRC, however it still requires the green light from China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), which evaluates carmakers and their cars for technical and safety requirements.

An investment of over US$10 billion (RM46.4 billion) had been pledged by Xiaomi over a period of being in the automotive business, and set for itself a timeline of beginning EV production by the first half of 2024, according to Reuters. Doubts were cast on the timeline, however, as the NDRC has been cautious in approving new plans for EVs in China because of concerns for overcapacity and reduced demand in the sector, it added.

Visual rendition of Xiaomi MS11 EV by Sugar Design

Prior to receiving approval, Xiaomi had proceeded with construction of its factory facilities in Beijing, with an annual production capacity of 200,000 EVs, Reuters cited a report by Beijing Daily. Xiaomi plans to begin with a volume of 100,000 EVs in 2024, according to a source, and hiring has been ramped up ahead of an increase in production rate for December, the report added.

Last month, details of the Xiaomi MS11 EV were revealed, stating that the sedan will receive a 101 kWh ternary NMC battery pack that will yield a maximum of 800 km in battery range.

The earlier report by Car News China cited sources as saying that the long-range version of the Xiaomi EV will be a RWD variant, while an all-wheel-drive version is expected to have a battery range of around 600-650 km on the CLTC testing standard.

The Xiaomi MS11 will also be equipped with a lidar sensor and a Qualcomm 8295 chip, and has also been tipped to be called the Modena that is scheduled to go on sale in China next year, priced from 260,000 yuan to 350,000 yuan (RM165,498 to RM222,787).

