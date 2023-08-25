GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser – electric pick-up truck with carbon-fibre pop-up camper, bed and kitchen

In Cars, GMC, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 August 2023 11:10 am / 0 comments

Overlanding is pretty popular in the United States, with companies providing overland upfit solutions for a variety of vehicles. The one you see here is for the GMC Hummer EV and will be offered by EarthCruiser next year.

Developed in collaboration with the American carmaker, the Hummer EV EarthCruiser is equipped with a carbon-fibre house measuring 217 inches (551 cm) long that is fully integrated into the chassis of the fully electric pick-up truck.

Said house features a tri-layered roof that measures 90 inches (229 cm) tall with the roof down and 117 inches (297 cm) when deployed. The exterior also comes with an outdoor shower, recovery gear storage, filtered water access, lockable utility hook-up points, a keypad for lighting and system control, scene lights, a 51-litre freshwater tank and a 26-litre grey tank.

The overlander also comes with an onboard solar power system that is connected to a 6-kWh lithium battery that is said to provide an estimated seven days of off-grid power. This, along with a 1.5-kW inverter, is used to power appliances like the induction cooktop, refrigerator and water heater inside the house.

Other interior amenities include a sink, integrated storage drawers and cabinets, dimmable lighting and a seven-inch touchscreen to control certain functions. There’s also an RV full bed that sleeps two, and EarthCruiser says there’s 80 inches (203 cm) of headroom at the entry, 76 inches (193 cm) on the step in the hallway and 35 inches (89 cm) in the bedroom.

As you can tell from the photos, the Hummer EV EarthCruiser allows you to bring plenty of creature comforts as you embark on your on- or off-road adventure. Pricing isn’t available just yet, but customers who do take up the overland upfit solution from EarthCruiser should know it is not covered by GM’s (GMC’s parent company) new vehicle limited warranty and the carmaker is not responsible for independent-supplier alterations.

