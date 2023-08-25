Mercedes-AMG A45 S facelift in Malaysia – Street Style Edition dresses up the 421 PS/500 Nm hatch, RM540k

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2023 4:05 pm / 0 comments

Introduced last October, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ facelift made its Malaysian debut in June, going for RM509,888 on-the-road without insurance in its standard trim. The ultra high-performance hatchback is also available in a limited-run Street Style Edition, priced at RM539,888.

The A 45 S retains the M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system as seen on the pre-facelift.

Output remains unchanged, with the motor continuing to provide 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of twist from 5,000 rpm to 5,250 rpm, allowing the car to attain the same 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

Visual changes brought about by the refresh include a Panamericana front grille and an AMG emblem on the bonnet instead of the traditional Mercedes-Benz star with a laureal wreath, as well as new graphics for the tail lights. The car also gets a new wheel design, with the Street Style Edition getting 19-inch cross-spoked forged alloy wheels in a matte black finish.

The Street Style Edition features a mountain grey magno exterior paint finish from the brand’s Manufaktur selection. It also wears edition-specific black and matte anthracite foiling with fluorescent orange highlights as well as brake calipers finished in bright red.

Inside, the Street Style Edition’s seats are upholstered in black Microcut microfibre with orange accents, including a label on the headrests. The steering wheel also gets trimmed in leather/Microcut with contrasting orange stitching, and the AMG trim elements in aluminium have the same pattern to match the exterior foiling. The floor mats are also adorned with a Street Style Edition script.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.