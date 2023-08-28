18 Putrajaya roads closed for National Day rehearsals – 100k people expected to attend August 31 parade

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 August 2023 1:50 pm / 0 comments

PDRM’s JSPT KL department has announced the closure of 18 roads in Putrajaya for rehearsals and the full rehearsal for the National Day parade. The morning closures – from 5am till 11am – started yesterday and will be in place till tomorrow. See the map above.

On the big day, 22 roads in the administrative capital will be closed in stages from 5am till 11am. The cops are expecting 100,000 to throng Dataran Putrajaya, and for traffic control, JSPT KL will have 416 personnel on duty.

If you’re attending, it’s better to take public transport to Putrajaya, but if you must drive, the available parking spots are around Masjid Tuanku Zainal Abidin (Masjid Besi), around Jabatan Wilayah Persekutuan, Suasana PJH, around Tugu Millenium, around Myfarm in Presint 9, PICC, near the transport ministry, Putrajaya Sentral, and public parking at the Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah roundabout.

Also available are spots around the ministry of women, family and community development; ministry of communications and digital; ministry of rural development and the attorney general’s chambers. Free shuttle buses are available at PICC, Kompleks E and Putrajaya Sentral. E-hailing cars can drop-off passengers around Masjid Besi and Jalan Tun Hussien (behind the Palace of Justice).

Also, no drones are allowed without prior permission, the cops have warned.

