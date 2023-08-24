In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 August 2023 10:32 am / 0 comments

The police has announced the temporary closure of 22 roads leading to the venue of the National Day 2023 celebration in Putrajaya on August 31. This is to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, Bernama reports.

According to PDRM assistant director of management (administration and dudget) ACP Rizal Abd Rahman Sidek, the road closures will take place from 5am to 11 am.

In an interview with RTM’s Selangor FM, he said that the routes involved are Persiaran Perdana from Dataran Putra, Lebuh Wawasan, Lebuh Bestari, Lebuh Saujana leading to Persiaran Perdana, Jalan Pembangunan from Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Pemodernan.

Rizal said that organisers will provide two intermediate buses at the Putrajaya Sentral Terminal and at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) to facilitate easier movement in and out of the venue. He added that the public can visit the Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) official Facebook page for the full list of closed roads.

