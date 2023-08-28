TTAP partners with YRMS to sponsor Selangor youth for six-month programme with Porsche Motorsport

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 August 2023 10:25 am / 0 comments

The Technology Transfer Apprenticeship Programme (TTAP) under Persona Energy has announced its strategic partnership with Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor (YRMS) to sponsor five Selangor youths in the TTAP to join Porsche Motorsport technicians in the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Championship.

This collaboration aims to demonstrate that Malaysian apprentices, in particular the youth from the state of Selangor can thrive in the automotive and motorsport industries through the Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific pyramid system, said Persona Energy executive director Jazeman Jaafar.

Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor (YRMS) was launched by Duli Yang Maha Mulia (DYMM) Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj during his coronation as the Sultan of Selangor in 2003, and the foundation’s current patron is Duli Yang Teramat Mulia (DYTM) Tengku Amir Shah, the Crown Prince of Selangor.

“Since our inception three years ago we have produced about 100 apprentices, and they have received high praise within the industry for their competency,” Jazeman said.

The Technology Transfer Apprenticeship Programme is an initiative aimed at nurturing local talent in the automotive sector especially in the fields of technology, engineering, data acquisition and structural organisation, according to Persona Energy in a statement.

Through the programme with YRMS, TTAP apprentices will begin their journey at the Porsche Centra Ara Damansara training facility. “This is the first programme in the region to have such a collaboration with a renowned name in the automotive and motorsport industry, and we are forging a clear path for young talents to enter the competitive world of motorsports,” Jazeman said.

Beyond the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Championship where the TTAP apprentices will begin their field experience in this programme, the motorsport pyramid as laid out by the German manufacturer continues onwards to customer sports car racing programmes in various GT4, GT3 and GT2-class racing series,

This reaches its peak where Porsche enters the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (IWSC) with the Porsche 963 which will be campaigned in the WEC Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class by Jota, one of the customer teams that will field the 963. Persona Energy executive director Jazeman Jaafar drove for Jota as reserve and development driver in 2021, in addition to his role as lead mentor for Malaysian apprentice engineers embedded with the team that year.

