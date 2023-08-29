2024 BMW X5 Protection VR6 – based on facelifted X5 M60i xDrive; resists AK-47 fire, grenades, 15 kg of TNT

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 August 2023 4:02 pm / 0 comments

Following the global debut of the fourth-generation BMW X5 facelift in February this year, the German carmaker is now presenting a version of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) that will appeal to at-risk individuals and people of importance.

The X5 Protection VR6 meets the stipulations of Germany’s Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM) with regard to ballistic resistance and blast resistance. It is also certified in accordance with the guidelines for bullet resistant vehicles (VPAM BRV) and explosive resistant vehicles (VPAM ERV, third edition).

To provide this level of protection, the vehicle is equipped with formed sections of high-strength steel in the area around the doors, side frame, roof and bulkhead. There’s also an armoured partition for the luggage compartment and an aluminium splinter guard for the underbody, while extended underbody armouring and additional armouring for the roof are available as optional extras.

Careful consideration was also given to aspects such as body gaps and the transitions between the body and safety glass, while the fuel tank has a special casing that seals itself after being hit by a bullet to prevent any loss of fuel.

The VR6 specification means the protection X5 can withstand long guns up to a calibre of 7.62×39 mm like the AK-47. Moreoever, the armoured passenger cell withstands lateral attacks of 15 kg of TNT in a four-metre distance, while an extended roof protects against explosive devices such as the DTG5.

Additionally, the external underbody armour shields occupants against shock waves and splinter effects coming from an attack with DM51 hand grenades, and with further strengthening using special fabrics, it can resist an attack with a HG85 grenade.

To minimise intrusion while enabling communication with people on the outside, the X5 Protection VR6 comes standard with an intercom system. Further bespoke features can be added too, including flashing LED lights in the grille, flashing rear lights, roof-mounted light beacons with an acoustic signalling system, a roof antenna with an additional receiver for digital two-way radio as well as flag poles for official occasions.

Despite the armour and safety glass, the X5 Protection VR6 doesn’t look significantly different than a regular model. The powertrain is taken straight from the M60i xDrive, so there’s a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that serves up a total system output of 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque.

Given the additional weight, the armoured X5 takes 5.9 seconds instead of 4.3 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h. The top speed is also limited to 210 km/h compared to a normal M60i xDrive that will max out at 250 km/h. Other standard driving-related features include adaptive M suspension, an M Sport differential and Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering).

The interior is pretty much the same as a regular X5, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen forming the BMW Curved Display – powered by BMW Operating System 8.5. Sensafin trim, BMW Individual Merino leather sport seats, soft-close doors, ambient lighting and advanced driver assistance systems are also included in the kit list.

Assembly of the X5 Protection VR6 takes place at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2024. Given the purpose of such a vehicle, BMW offers special security driver training courses to ensure drivers of VIPs are well drilled in vehicle control and tactical response. The X5 Protection VR6 joins the new i7 Protection and 7 Series Protection in the brand’s line-up of protection models.

