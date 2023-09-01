Prolintas gave out 1,957 packets of free nasi lemak on Merdeka Day – AKLEH, GCE, LKSA, SILK, SUKE, DASH

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 September 2023 11:17 am / 1 comment

Yesterday was tanggal tiga puluh satu, bulan lapan lima puluh tujuh, our country’s 66th year of independence. And what better way to celebrate Merdeka Day than having nasi lemak bungkus for breakfast? Surely nothing is better, unless said nasi lemak is free!

Prolintas dished out our national dish at its six highways yesterday morning, 1,957 packets from 8am to be exact. Lucky motorists passing the AKLEH (Datuk Keramat toll), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (Bukit Jelutong toll), LKSA (Alam Impian toll), Kajang SILK (Sungai Ramal toll), SUKE (Alam Damai and Ampang tolls) and DASH (Kota Damansara toll) highways received the green packets…

Of fragrant coconut rice, sweet and spicy sambal, hard boiled egg, ikan bilis goreng, kacang and cucumber slices. Damn it, I’m hungry! The highway operator also gave out over 1,000 packets of nasi lemak at the Elmina rest stop along the Guthrie, making it 3,000 packets distributed in total.

“The activity’s aim was to add fun to the Merdeka celebrations, especially among highway users. The distribution of 1,957 packets of nasi lemak is to mark the historic year of our country achieving independence, and as a symbol of unity for Malaysians from various races, religions and culture,” said Prolintas corporate communications head Badri Ibrahim. Good one, Bad and team!

In conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day 2023, Prolintas is running campaigns along with its staff and vendors at R&Rs till September 16, which is of course Malaysia Day. Around 600 Jalur Gemilang flags have been placed along the six highways, and the concessionaire is having a stall decoration contest at Elmina R&R on the Guthrie.

Prolintas is behind the two most talked about new highways in the Klang Valley, SUKE and DASH. Click on the links to know more about these highways and the areas they serve, with drone shots.

