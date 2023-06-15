SUKE Highway Phase 2 launched, opens midnight – Sri Petaling to Cheras; 2 weeks free toll at Alam Damai

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2023 12:21 pm / 2 comments

SUKE Sri Petaling interchange – click to enlarge

Phase 2 of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been officially launched by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi moments ago. The launch ceremony took place at SUKE’s Alam Damai toll plaza, the sole toll plaza in this 7.8 km stretch that connects Sri Petaling and Bukit Jalil to Phase 1’s Cheras-Kajang interchange. This plaza will be toll-free for two weeks from midnight tonight till 11.59 pm on June 29.

With today’s launch, the MRR2 alternative is complete from end-to-end. Phase 1 of the SUKE was opened to traffic in September 2022. The first phase was a 16.6 km stretch from the signature big loop Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa.

As mentioned, the 7.8 km-long Phase 2 starts at Sri Petaling (direct from Kesas Highway or a slip road next to Endah Parade) and that’s the Sri Petaling interchange – besides Kesas, SUKE also connects with the KL-Seremban Highway here. The next interchange is just a stone’s throw away – the Sungai Besi interchange is just next to the old town’s MRT Putrajaya Line station and it connects SUKE with the Besraya Highway.

Click to enlarge map

The elevated SUKE then mirrors the MRR2 all the way to Bandar Tasik Selatan, passing by the TBS bus hub on the left. Shortly after TBS, the SUKE diverts right to climb the hill to Alam Damai. It’s here that the double-deck layout starts – traffic heading to Cheras-Kajang (KL) will be on the upper deck; those heading towards Sri Petaling will be on the lower deck. As you climb the hill, the structure is sandwiched by apartment blocks and the rear of UCSI.

We’ve observed before the complexity of SUKE’s construction – the Cheras-Kajang interchange’s helicoidal ramp gets all the attention, but the fully elevated urban highway cuts through heavily build up areas and existing major roads, which makes things less straightforward – and Phase 2’s highlight is this ‘double-decker’ Alam Damai stretch that’s very imposing.

Speaking of Alam Damai, the toll plaza here makes it three tolls in total for the SUKE. Each deck gets its own toll booth. While the SUKE’s main line is now fully complete with the opening of Phase 2, the Alam Damai interchange is still under construction and Prolintas says that it will be complete in Q3 2023, specifically August – 20% more to go for this interchange, we’re told. Overall, the SUKE project is now 99.54% complete.

default default

SUKE Alam Damai ‘double-decker’ road and toll plaza – click to enlarge

The Alam Damai toll plaza is where SUKE’s control centre is and the very tall building (by highway control centre standards) even has F&B outlets at its ground floor, one of them a drive-through. From here, it’s a short distance to the existing Cheras-Kajang interchange and its signature spiral ramps, which you can read about in full here.

In total, SUKE has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line length (57.7 km if one includes all the interchanges), and these are Sri Petaling, Sungai Besi, Alam Damai, Cheras-Kajang, Cheras-Hartamas, Bukit Teratai, Tasik Tambahan, Permai, Kosas, Pekan Ampang, Ampang Point, Ulu Kelang, Hillview and Bukit Antarabangsa.

The MRR2 alternative is linked to the said ring road, Kesas (at Sri Petaling), KL-Seremban Highway, Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), Grand Saga, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE). The future East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) will also be linked.

default default

default default

According to Prolintas group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, SUKE is an effective traffic dispersal solution for the eastern part of KL that is projected to relieve traffic on the MRR2 by 30%, Jalan Ampang by 36% and Jalan Loke Yew by 12% during peak hours. Those three roads are notorious for congestion, and if the projections are accurate, everyone benefits.

Prolintas – which is also the concessionaire for the DASH, AKLEH, Guthrie, LKSA and Kajang Silk highways – says that the estimated travel time from end-to-end is 25 minutes with SUKE, versus 75 minutes via the existing route, which is the MRR2. That’s a whopping 50 minutes difference – even if it’s half an hour, that’s a good amount of time saved, per day. At a price, of course – it’s RM2.30 for cars at Phase 1’s Bukit Teratai and Ampang tolls, and the Alam Damai toll follows suit with the RM2.30 rate, so it’s RM6.90 from end-to-end.

By the way, SUKE is open payment system (OPS) and multi-lane free flow (MLFF) ready. Check out the map, our pics of Phase 2 from the media preview, as well as our gallery of Phase 1, with drone shots. Sri Petaling, Bukit Jalil and Cheras folks, what’s your view?

GALLERY: SUKE Highway Phase 2

GALLERY: SUKE Highway Phase 1